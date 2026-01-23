According to a report in *The Times*, the controversial lifting of the suspension against U.S. forward Folarin Balogun was not decided by the entire FIFA Disciplinary Committee, but solely by its chairman.

U.S. forward Folarin Balogun was allowed to play in the World Cup round of 16 match against Belgium after his suspension was controversially lifted.

Here's what it's all about According to *The Times*, FIFA Disciplinary Committee Chairman Mohammad Al Kamali apparently lifted Balogun's suspension on his own, without consulting the other committee members.

As a result, Balogun was allowed to play in the Round of 16 match against Belgium despite receiving a red card. The decision drew sharp criticism; UEFA called it “unprecedented, incomprehensible, and unjustifiable.”

Donald Trump said he spoke with Gianni Infantino about the case. FIFA has not yet explained its decision to act unilaterally or its failure to make the ruling public. Summary created with

The controversial lifting of the suspension against U.S. forward Folarin Balogun was apparently decided by just one person. This is reported by the British newspaper “The Times.” According to the report, Mohammad Al Kamali, president of FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee, made the decision alone—without consulting the other 17 members of the committee.

Although numerous FIFA disciplinary cases have been decided by a single member of the committee in the past, in particularly significant cases, three members generally rule jointly.

Balogun had been sent off with a red card following a foul in the World Cup group stage match against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Normally, such a red card automatically results in at least a one-game suspension. Although Al Kamali imposed a one-game suspension, he suspended it for one year on probation. This allowed Balogun to play in the Round of 16 match against Belgium, which the U.S. lost 1–4.

"Incomprehensible and unjustifiable"

The decision drew international criticism. UEFA described it as “unprecedented, incomprehensible, and unjustifiable.” There was additional criticism because FIFA has still not published the written justification for the decision.

Following the decision, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he had personally spoken with FIFA President Gianni Infantino about Balogun’s red card. Infantino confirmed the call, but emphasized that the case had been handled by an “independent judicial body.”

According to *The Times*, FIFA declined to explain, when asked, why only the chairman of the Disciplinary Committee made the decision or why the written reasoning behind the ruling has not yet been published. Al Kamali also declined to comment on the case when asked by the BBC.

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