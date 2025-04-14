The classic Paris-Roubaix took place for the 122nd time on Sunday. The fact that Mathieu van der Poel is celebrating victory at the end and is not in hospital is pure luck. Meanwhile, Stefan Küng crosses the finish line with a bloodied face.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Mathieu van der Poel wins the Paris-Roubaix cycling classic. On his way to victory, he is the victim of a bottle attack.

After the race, the angry Dutchman says: "I think he should be brought to justice, because it was attempted manslaughter. It was right in my face."

The perpetrator later handed himself in to the police.

Crashes also make the headlines, including those of top Slovenian star Tadej Pogacar and Swiss rider Stefan Küng, who crosses the finish line covered in blood. Show more

It is a race that is overshadowed by an ugly scene that will have repercussions. Mathieu van der Poel is the victim of a disgraceful attack just over 30 kilometers before the finish. A spectator throws a bottle in the Dutchman's face, but does not bring him down and so the 30-year-old later crosses the finish line in first place.

The joy of victory is great, but the anger about the attack is almost greater. "That's unacceptable. It was a full bottle, it weighed half a kilo and I was riding at 40 km/h. It's like getting hit in the face with a stone. It really hurt me," said Van der Poel.

He hopes that the perpetrator can be identified, because: "I think he should be brought to justice, because it was attempted manslaughter. It was right in my face." The bottle thrower did in fact hand himself in to the police after the race. It is not yet known what will happen next in this matter.

After the race, Mathieu van der Poel is embraced by his girlfriend Roxanne Bertels. Picture: Imago

The crashes of Pogacar and Küng

It was Van der Poel's third victory in a row at Paris-Roubaix, something only Octave Lapize (1909-1911) and Francesco Moser (1978-1980) had managed before him. He was helped on his way to victory by the fact that his closest rival, Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar, crashed on a cobbled section before the bottle attack. Despite the crash, Pogacar finished the race in 2nd place.

Stefan Küng also crashed around 15 kilometers before the finish, also on the cobblestones. He also finished the race and crossed the finish line with a bloodied face. Good news from a Swiss perspective: Stefan Bissegger finished the classic in a strong 7th place.