Audi presents its new Formula 1 car on Wednesday. The Germans, who have taken over the Sauber racing team, will compete as a works team from the coming season - in the colors silver, black and red.

The goals are set high, as Audi boss Gernot Döllner confirmed in Munich: "In the next two years, we will be challengers. From 2028 onwards, we want to be competitive, and from 2030 we want to compete for the title."

At an event at Munich Airport 115 days before the first Grand Prix race in Melbourne, the German car manufacturer gave a foretaste of the future design of the new Formula 1 car with the presentation of the Audi R26 Concept.

"For Audi, it's not just about taking part, but also about winning," explained former Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto, who is now Project Manager at Audi, in front of Formula 1 Managing Director Stefano Domenicali.

