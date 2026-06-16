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Victory in the 800-meter race Audrey Werro Clocks Another Top Time

SDA

16.6.2026 - 20:19

Audrey Werro Delivers Another Strong Performance in Ostrava
Audrey Werro Delivers Another Strong Performance in Ostrava
Keystone

A week and a half after her dream race in Stockholm, Audrey Werro provides further proof of her strong form. The Freiburg native wins the 800-meter race in Ostrava in commanding fashion.

Keystone-SDA

16.06.2026, 20:19

16.06.2026, 21:19

At the Golden Spike—the most important track meet in the Czech Republic—Werro clearly prevailed in the highly anticipated showdown with Dutch runner Femke Broeders-Bol. The two-time world champion in the 400-meter hurdles, who has made the switch to middle-distance running, stayed hot on the heels of the 22-year-old from Freiburg for much of her debut over two laps. But when Werro picked up the pace again at the start of the final curve, Broeders-Bol was unable to respond.

Werro’s winning time was 1:54.45 minutes. This was just under half a second slower than her time on June 7 in Stockholm, where she improved her personal best by nearly two seconds with the third-fastest time in history and missed the 1983 world record set by the Czech athlete Jarmila Kratochvilova (1:53.28 minutes) from 1983 by just seven-tenths of a second.

Femke Broeders-Bol finished a strong second, 2.68 seconds behind Werro.

Swiss sprinter Ajla Del Ponte also competed in Ostrava. In the 100-meter race, she finished 7th with a time of 11.41 seconds. The victory went to Poland’s Ewa Swoboda in 11.09 seconds.

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