A week and a half after her dream race in Stockholm, Audrey Werro provides further proof of her strong form. The Freiburg native wins the 800-meter race in Ostrava in commanding fashion.
At the Golden Spike—the most important track meet in the Czech Republic—Werro clearly prevailed in the highly anticipated showdown with Dutch runner Femke Broeders-Bol. The two-time world champion in the 400-meter hurdles, who has made the switch to middle-distance running, stayed hot on the heels of the 22-year-old from Freiburg for much of her debut over two laps. But when Werro picked up the pace again at the start of the final curve, Broeders-Bol was unable to respond.
Werro’s winning time was 1:54.45 minutes. This was just under half a second slower than her time on June 7 in Stockholm, where she improved her personal best by nearly two seconds with the third-fastest time in history and missed the 1983 world record set by the Czech athlete Jarmila Kratochvilova (1:53.28 minutes) from 1983 by just seven-tenths of a second.
Femke Broeders-Bol finished a strong second, 2.68 seconds behind Werro.
Swiss sprinter Ajla Del Ponte also competed in Ostrava. In the 100-meter race, she finished 7th with a time of 11.41 seconds. The victory went to Poland’s Ewa Swoboda in 11.09 seconds.