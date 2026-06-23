Audrey Werro has once again demonstrated her strong form. The 22-year-old from Freiburg decided on the spur of the moment to compete at the evening meet in Biel and shone by setting a European record.

Werro completed the rarely run 600-meter distance in 1:22.85 minutes, improving upon the continental record set by Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson by 56 hundredths of a second. Only five women in the world have ever run the 600 meters faster than the 22-year-old from Freiburg, who will next compete in the 800 meters at the Diamond League meet in Paris this coming Sunday.

Earlier this month, during her victory in Stockholm, Werro posted the third-fastest time of all time over the two-lap race—the fastest of this millennium.