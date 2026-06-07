Audrey Werro smiles for the camera at a media event in Bern at the start of the season Keystone

Audrey Werro achieves a dream run at the Diamond League meeting in Stockholm. The athlete from Fribourg runs the third-best time of all time in the 800 m in 1:53.98 minutes.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The athlete from Fribourg caught Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson from Great Britain on the home straight and celebrated her second victory in the 2026 Diamond League within a week.

The 22-year-old improved her Swiss record, which she had lowered to 1:55.91 last year at Weltklasse Zürich by winning the Diamond League final, by almost two seconds.

The world record set by Czech Jarmila Kratochvilova in 1983 stands at 1:53.28 minutes. The second-best time is held by Russia's Nadezhda Olissarenki, who ran under 1:54 minutes in 1980. Audrey Werro is only the first runner in over 40 years to run under 1:54 minutes.