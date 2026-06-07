  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Diamond League Audrey Werro with third-best 800m time of all time

SDA

7.6.2026 - 19:06

Audrey Werro smiles for the camera at a media event in Bern at the start of the season
Audrey Werro smiles for the camera at a media event in Bern at the start of the season
Keystone

Audrey Werro achieves a dream run at the Diamond League meeting in Stockholm. The athlete from Fribourg runs the third-best time of all time in the 800 m in 1:53.98 minutes.

Keystone-SDA

07.06.2026, 19:06

07.06.2026, 19:09

The athlete from Fribourg caught Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson from Great Britain on the home straight and celebrated her second victory in the 2026 Diamond League within a week.

The 22-year-old improved her Swiss record, which she had lowered to 1:55.91 last year at Weltklasse Zürich by winning the Diamond League final, by almost two seconds.

The world record set by Czech Jarmila Kratochvilova in 1983 stands at 1:53.28 minutes. The second-best time is held by Russia's Nadezhda Olissarenki, who ran under 1:54 minutes in 1980. Audrey Werro is only the first runner in over 40 years to run under 1:54 minutes.

More from the department

Giro d'Italia. Vollering still catches Van der Breggen

Giro d'ItaliaVollering still catches Van der Breggen

Fifth victory in a row. Antonelli wins wild race in Monaco

Fifth victory in a rowAntonelli wins wild race in Monaco

CSIO St.Gallen. Only Pius Schwizer in the saddle on Jason in the prize money

CSIO St.GallenOnly Pius Schwizer in the saddle on Jason in the prize money