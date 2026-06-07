Audrey Werro achieves a dream run at the Diamond League meeting in Stockholm. The athlete from Fribourg runs the third-best time of all time in the 800 m in 1:53.98 minutes.

Audrey Werro smiles for the camera at a media event in Bern at the start of the season

The athlete from Fribourg caught Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson from Great Britain on the home straight and celebrated her second victory in the 2026 Diamond League within a week.

The 22-year-old improved her Swiss record, which she had lowered to 1:55.91 last year at Weltklasse Zürich by winning the Diamond League final, by almost two seconds.

The world record set by Czech Jarmila Kratochvilova in 1983 stands at 1:53.28 minutes. The second-best time is held by Russia's Nadezhda Olissarenki, who ran under 1:54 minutes in 1980. Audrey Werro is only the first runner in over 40 years to run under 1:54 minutes.