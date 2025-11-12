  1. Residential Customers
ATP Finals in Turin Auger-Aliassime defeats Shelton after a tough fight

SDA

12.11.2025 - 17:11

Félix Auger-Aliassime fought back against Shelton
Keystone

Félix Auger-Aliassime gets his first win at the ATP Finals in Turin. The Canadian fought his way to a 4:6, 7:6 (9:7), 7:5 win over American Ben Shelton in almost two and a half hours.

Keystone-SDA

12.11.2025, 17:37

With the first success in the Björn Borg group, Auger-Aliassime remains in the race to reach the semi-finals. The winner of the match between Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev could reach the last four early this evening. The German would have to win without dropping a set for this to happen, while the Italian is also certain to progress with a win over the full distance.

