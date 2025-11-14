  1. Residential Customers
ATP Finals in Turin Auger-Aliassime eliminates Zverev and challenges Alcaraz in the semi-finals

SDA

14.11.2025 - 22:58

After defeating Alexander Zverev: Félix Auger-Aliassime reaches the semi-finals of the ATP Finals for the first time.
Picture: Keystone

Félix Auger-Aliassime reaches the semi-finals for the first time in his second appearance at the ATP Finals. The Canadian wins the decisive group match against Alexander Zverev 6:4, 7:6 (7:4).

Keystone-SDA

14.11.2025, 22:58

14.11.2025, 23:03

The decisive phase came at the end of the first set. The world number three Alexander Zverev was unable to capitalize on a break chance at 4:4, and Félix Auger-Aliassime then converted his sixth set point in the following game. In the second round, the 25-year-old from Montreal had the stronger nerves in the tie-break.

Auger-Aliassime, the world number 8 and winner of the 2022 and 2023 Swiss Indoors, will face top seed Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals on Saturday evening. The other finalist will be decided between defending champion Jannik Sinner and Australian Alex de Minaur. Both Alcaraz and Sinner remained unbeaten in their three group matches.

More from the department

