Alex De Minaur has to congratulate his opponent again after a Major quarter-final, this time the Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime

Félix Auger-Aliassime has reached the semi-finals of the US Open for the second time. The 25-year-old Canadian beat Australian Alex De Minaur in New York, whose quarter-final curse thus continues.

In his first Grand Slam quarter-final since the Australian Open 2022, Auger-Aliassime had the better nerves and, above all, the better service than his opponent. While the Québécois scored one or two easy points with his serve in the decisive moments, De Minaur's service was more of a burden, especially in the last two sets.

Both players were under pressure in this quarter-final. Auger-Aliassime, currently ranked number 27 in the world, has not been able to build on his previous performances of late. For him, who has been raising high expectations since his junior days, the tournament in New York is a small sporting rebirth. He will continue in the semi-finals against an Italian, the winner of the duel between Jannik Sinner (ATP 1) and Lorenzo Musetti (ATP 10).

De Minaur, who defeated Zurich's Leandro Riedi in the round of 16, reached the last eight at a Grand Slam tournament for the sixth time and is still waiting for his first semi-final. The fact that he won his first set in a major quarter-final on Wednesday should be no consolation. Nevertheless, the consistency speaks for the world number eight from Sydney: he has reached the quarter-finals five times in the last seven majors.

