One day after the heavy crash at the SailGP opener in New Zealand, the Australian team prevails in a thrilling battle against Emirates Great Britain and Los Gallos in difficult conditions.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the second race of the SailGP season , the New Zealand team Black Foils had another heavy crash. They had already collided with the Swiss team at the season opener.

In Auckland, the New Zealand boat crashes into the French team. The collision was so severe that the race had to be stopped.

Two athletes were taken to hospital for treatment, but are reported to be in a stable condition.

Neither team is able to compete on race day two. Victory goes to the Australian boat on Sunday.

blue Zoom will continue to broadcast all races in the new season.

At the home race in Auckland, the New Zealanders collide again on Saturday - this time the French are victims of the Black Foils. The two teams were racing down the first leg of the third race in Auckland's Waitematā Harbour when the New Zealand F50 lost control and swerved sharply in front of the French boat.

The fleet was traveling at a speed of around 90 km/h in windy conditions when the DS Team France F50 crashed into the side of the Black Foils. Both boats suffer serious damage, which will also prevent them from taking part in race day 2 on Sunday.

Two athletes were taken to hospital for treatment and were reported to be in a stable condition. The other crew members were medically examined and found to be healthy. Following the incident, the race committee decided to cancel races three and four in order to recover the two damaged F50s.

On the second day of racing on Sunday, the Australians came out on top. They won ahead of the team from Great Britain and Los Gallos from Spain.

There was also a collision in Perth

The opening race at the SailGP in Australia in mid-January was already a tough one: after just over a minute, Switzerland collided with the New Zealand team Black Foils, ending the race for both teams before it had even really begun. The collision was so violent that part of the stern section of the Black Foils was torn off, leaving a hole in the bow of the Swiss boat.

You can also watch all SailGP races on free TV on blue Zoom this year.



Dates & venues 2026 January 17 & 18 | Race #1 | Perth

February 14 & 15 | Race #2 | Auckland

February 28 & March 1 | Race #3 | Sydney

April 11 & 12 | Race #4 | Rio de Janeiro

May 9 & 10 | Race #5 | Bermuda

May 30 & 31 | Race #6 | New York

June 21 & 21 | Race #7 | Halifax

July 25 & 26 | Race #8 | Portsmouth

August 22 & 23 | Race #9 | Sassnitz

August or September | Race #10 | Spain (tbc)

September 19 & 20 | Race #11 | Geneva

November 21 & 22 | Race #12 | Dubai

