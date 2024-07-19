  1. Residential Customers
Crazy victim Australian athlete has the tip of his finger amputated for the Olympics

dpa

19.7.2024 - 09:32

Matthew Dawson has had part of one of his fingers amputated in order to take part in the Olympics.
Matthew Dawson has had part of one of his fingers amputated in order to take part in the Olympics.
IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

In Tokyo, field hockey player Matthew Dawson won silver with Australia. He is now making a big sacrifice to be in Paris.

19.7.2024 - 09:32

Australian field hockey player Matthew Dawson has had part of one of his fingers amputated in order to take part in the Olympic Games in Paris. The 30-year-old had broken the ring finger of his right hand while preparing for the Games, as reported by 7News. The doctors gave him the choice of taking time out from sport and allowing the fracture to heal - or amputating the tip of the finger.

"I didn't have much time to make the decision," said Dawson. His wife had advised him to think about it carefully and not to act hastily. "But I think I had all the information I needed to make a decision - not just to play in Paris, but also for life afterwards and my health."

The coach can hardly believe it

Dawson had already competed with the team at the Olympics: The Kookaburras won the silver medal in Tokyo in 2020. He was also there in Rio de Janeiro, where Australia finished sixth in 2016.

The coach of the Kookaburras, as the Australian men's national field hockey team is known, was impressed. "It's not something a coach can decide for a player," said Colin Batch. "Full marks to Matt. Obviously he's determined to play in Paris." He said he himself was not sure if he would have made the same decision, but he thought his player's commitment was great.

dpa

