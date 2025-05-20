  1. Residential Customers
A resounding victory against Latvia Austria reaches the World Championship quarter-finals for the first time in 31 years

SDA

20.5.2025 - 15:32

Dominic Zwerger celebrates the important victory against Latvia with his teammates.
Dominic Zwerger celebrates the important victory against Latvia with his teammates.
Picture: Keystone

Austria's ice hockey team qualifies for the World Championship quarter-finals for the first time in 31 years. The team with Swiss coach Roger Bader wins the showdown against Latvia 6:1.

Keystone-SDA

20.05.2025, 15:32

20.05.2025, 15:36

Three forwards from the National League played a decisive role in Austria's surprising victory in the final group game in Stockholm. Dominic Zwerger from Ambri-Piotta and Vinzenz Rohrer from the ZSC Lions both scored twice. Benjamin Baumgartner from SC Bern was also among the scorers.

The Austrians thus secured 4th place in Group A and are among the top eight teams at a World Championship for the first time since 1994. The fate of the ÖEHV team coached by Swiss Roger Bader, who celebrated their first World Championship victory over Latvia since 2013, will be decided on Tuesday evening. A quarter-final duel with Switzerland is also possible.

