At the European Long-Course Championships in Paris, Roman Mityukov finished fifth in his 200-meter backstroke heat and qualified for Tuesday night's semifinals.

Swimming Backstroke specialist Mityukov advances to the next round after finishing fifth in the 200-meter heat

The 26-year-old from Geneva competed in the fourth and final heat and knew that he didn’t need to push particularly hard to advance to the top 16. With a time of 1:55.91, he finished a good second above his Swiss record. Mityukov has already won numerous medals at major events in his specialty, including bronze at the Olympic Games (2024) and silver (2024) and bronze (2023) at the World Championships.

In the semifinals this evening, shortly after 7 p.m., a second Swiss swimmer, Flavio Bucca, will compete alongside Mityukov. The Thurgau native beat his personal best by seven-tenths of a second with a time of 1:56.63 and finished tenth in his heat.

The fastest swimmer in the 50-meter pool in Saint-Denis was a Frenchman. Nathan Muratory, just 18 years old, set a junior world record with a time of 1:54.87.