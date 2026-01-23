At the European Long-Course Championships in Paris, Roman Mityukov finished fifth in his 200-meter backstroke heat and qualified for Tuesday night's semifinals.

In the 200-meter backstroke preliminaries, Roman Mityukov delivered a controlled performance to confidently advance to the European Championships semifinals.

Swimming Backstroke specialist Mityukov advances to the next round after finishing fifth in the 200-meter heat

The 26-year-old from Geneva competed in the fourth and final heat and knew that he didn't need to push particularly hard to advance to the top 16. With a time of 1:55.91, he finished a good second slower than his Swiss record.

Mityukov has already won numerous medals in his specialty at major competitions, including a bronze medal at the Olympic Games (2024) and silver (2024) and bronze (2023) medals at the World Championships.

Bucca also advances

In the semifinals this evening, shortly after 7 p.m., a second Swiss swimmer, Flavio Bucca, will compete alongside Mityukov. The Thurgau native beat his personal best by seven-tenths of a second with a time of 1:56.63 and finished tenth in his heat.

The fastest swimmer in the 50-meter pool in Saint-Denis was a Frenchman. Nathan Muratory, just 18 years old, set a junior world record with a time of 1:54.87.

The rest of the Swiss without an exploit

All other Swiss swimmers who competed on Tuesday morning were eliminated. In the 100-meter freestyle, Balint Ashton finished with a personal best of 49.10. Among the 89 competitors, this was good for 37th place; a time of 48.55 seconds would have been required to advance to the top 16.