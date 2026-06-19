Britain’s Zoe Bäckstedt wins Stage 3 of the Women’s Tour de Suisse, which was decided in a bunch sprint in Bad Ragaz. Jasmin Liechti shines in fifth place, while Elisa Longo Borghini retains the yellow jersey.

Bäckstedt proved to be the strongest in the field at the sprint finish in the St. Gallen Rhine Valley after 120.7 kilometers of mostly flat terrain. The 21-year-old Welsh rider relegated American Lily Williams and Belgian Shari Bossuyt to second and third places, respectively, and celebrated her first World Tour victory—the biggest success of her still-young career to date. The 23-year-old Jasmin Liechti, riding in the Swiss national team jersey, achieved a respectable fifth-place finish.

There were no major changes in the overall standings. The leader’s jersey remains on Elisa Longo Borghini’s shoulders. Because former second-place overall rider Lauren Dickson will have to withdraw from the race with a broken collarbone following a crash shortly before the finish, the Italian now leads by 35 seconds over Canadian Sarah Van Dam.

Behind them, Swiss riders Steffi Häberlin and Marlen Reusser trail the leader by 54 and 55 seconds, respectively. The duo picked up a few bonus seconds at intermediate sprints.

Reusser’s Chance in Her Signature Event

Last year’s winner, Reusser, will have the opportunity on Saturday to make up time in her quest for a third overall victory at the Tour de Suisse. The Bern native will compete in the 23.7-km time trial in Aarburg wearing the rainbow jersey of the world champion.

Reusser does not expect to start Sunday’s queen stage as the leader and does not anticipate having to take the initiative herself. “That would have been the ideal scenario. But I don’t think I can make up more than 20 to 30 seconds on Elisa Longo Borghini in the time trial,” says the Swiss star. The flat course is, for her taste, “a bit too technical in the middle section, with lots of turns where you have to carry your momentum. That’s not necessarily my strength.”

“It all comes down to the very end”

Nevertheless, Reusser hasn’t given up on the overall victory just yet. The race will be decided on Sunday during the mountain stage around Villars-sur-Ollon in the Vaud Alps. “It all comes down to the very end,” says the 34-year-old from Bern.