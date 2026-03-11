Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat scores more points in one game than Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant ever could. Only one player in NBA history has done better.

DPA dpa

Dirk Nowitzki was like most fans. "83?????", the basketball legend posted on X in disbelief after a performance for the history books. The reason for his astonishment was the sensational 83 points scored by Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat in just one game in the North American professional league NBA. Only Wilt Chamberlain, who scored 100 points in one game in 1962, scored more points than him in the 150-129 win against the Washington Wizards. Until Tuesday evening (local time), Adebayo's idol Kobe Bryant had been in second place on the all-time list with 81 points.

83????? — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) March 11, 2026

"A historic moment"

"Wilt, me, then Kobe. That sounds crazy," said Adebayo, who could hardly believe what he had achieved. The 28-year-old had tears in his eyes as he hugged his mother after the game, who had watched her son's performance in the hall. "I didn't think it would be 83," said Adebayo: "This moment is surreal. To do it at home in front of my mom, in front of my people, in front of the home fans, it's a historic moment that will be remembered forever."

Bam Adebayo (right) was celebrated by fans and teammates for his 83 points. Rebecca Blackwell/AP/dpa

Adebayo's previous scoring record was 41, but now he has set several records that no one is likely to break in a hurry. For example, he scored 40 points in both halves - a feat that had never been achieved by anyone in the NBA's modern era since Chamberlain, as well as making 36 free throws on 43 attempts in just one encounter. "That was an absolutely surreal night," said Heat coach Erik Spoelstra. "Moments like that happen, and I'm grateful that we all got to be there and experience it."

BAM BAM BAM 💥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 11, 2026

"BAM BAM BAM," Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James posted on X, adding a few fire emojis behind it. Everyone in the scene had noticed Adebayo's historic performance - and everyone was amazed. "That speaks to his diligence," said Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo: "I know Bam, he works hard every day. To see him achieve something like this is just incredible."

"It takes an incredible amount of energy"

The Miami Heat's number 13 started with 31 points in the first quarter, 43 at half-time and 62 before the final period. Even several Wizards defenders could not prevent him from surpassing Bryant's 81 points in the end. The fact that Adebayo, of all people, managed this is an extreme surprise. Although the 28-year-old is regarded as one of the best players in the league, he is not one of the absolute top scorers.

"It takes an incredible amount of energy to go out there, take those shots and then hit them, set a record and overtake Kobe as the second-best points scorer in basketball history," praised four-time Olympic champion Kevin Durant of the Houston Rockets. He had won gold with Adebayo in the USA team in Tokyo and Paris and was particularly happy for his colleague. "Awesome! Congratulations to him," said Durant: "That's a huge achievement that we'll be talking about forever."