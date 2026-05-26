Switzerland and Finland are undefeated after six games at the Ice Hockey World Championship. Who will win the showdown for group victory and go into the quarter-finals unbeaten? You can follow the action live here from 20:20.
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40th minute
The second period is over
Switzerland successfully fends off the third goal in the box play. Three seconds remain of the penalty against Berni in the final period.
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39th minute
Penalty against Switzerland
Tim Berni is sent off for 2 minutes for obstruction. The Swiss fans in the stadium are not happy about this. Powerplay for Finland!
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35th minute
Goal for Finland
The Finns are back! After the national team fails to capitalize on a good chance to score a third goal, the Finns strike on the counter-attack. Again it's Barkov who beats Berra and equalizes to 2:2.
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33rd minute
Goal for Finland
Instead of 3:0, it's now 2:1 - NHL star Barkov beats Berra in a follow-up and shortens the lead for the Finns.
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33rd minute
Finland survives the penalty - Hischier misses the 3:0
The Swiss are not finding any good solutions in the powerplay at the moment, their shots are often blocked by the Finns. Finland also survives the fourth penalty. Shortly afterwards, Hischier has a great chance to score the third goal - but his deflection just misses the net.
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31st minute
The Swiss are whirling - penalty against Finland
The line around Hischier, Biasca and Meier makes a lot of steam and constricts the Finns in their own zone. They only know how to help themselves with a penalty - next power play for the national team!
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27th minute
Only the deflection is missing
Thürkauf brings the disc from the right to the center. The pass is deflected, making a deflection at the left post almost impossible.
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26th minute
Finland survives the short-handed situation
Mäenalanen is back from the penalty box. It's not really dangerous in front of Annunen.
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25th minute
Finns close down
The Swiss find it difficult to establish themselves in the opponent's zone. The Finns work away everything with four players.
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24th minute
Penalty against Finland
Mäenalanen has to go to the penalty bench for 2 minutes for a leg on Bertschy.
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23rd minute
Switzerland take control
The Swiss team takes control of the game and establishes itself in the Finnish zone. Only rarely do the Swiss get a chance to score. One by Marti from the blue line misses the goal on the right.
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22nd minute
Nervous start
It's a somewhat nervous start to the middle third. Discs are lost on both sides. So far it remains harmless in front of the two goals.
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21st minute
The 2nd period is underway!
The players are back on the ice and the puck is already flying again!
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20th minute
End of 1st period
Berra holds on and Switzerland leads 2:0 against Finland after 20 minutes.
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20th minute
Finland fans cheer - wrongly
The Finns work their way forward in the Swiss zone and the shot ends up in the net. Finnish fans under the media stand are already cheering - wrongly.
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19th minute
Finland survives being outnumbered
Josi's shot next to the Finnish goal is the highest of emotions in the final seconds of the overtime game. Björninen is back from the penalty box.
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18th minute
Rochette with a finish
The Finns are disorganized at the back and so space opens up for Rochette on the left. His wrist shot is too central and easy prey for Annunen.
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17th minute
Powerplay for Switzerland
Björninen only knows how to help himself against Biasca with a hold and joins Lundell on the Finnish penalty bench - powerplay for Switzerland.
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16th minute
Penalties on both sides
Lundell is sent off for 2 minutes for tripping. Bertschy hits his opponent in the face with his stick and is also sent to the penalty bench.
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15th minute
Puistola plays Egli dizzy
Puistola is played on the right and outplays Egli. He also tries Berra, but Berra stands still for a long time and stops the shot with his pad.
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12th minute
Game even again
After the two Swiss goals and the brief period of pressure from the Finns, the game has flattened out again somewhat. This is mainly due to the two teams neutralizing each other.
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10th minute
Thürkauf pokes in
Malgin goes for goal with the disk. The Finns can't get it away and Thürkauf pokes it in. Annunen stretches and clears the situation.
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10th minute
Riat with a good chance
The Swiss clear their zone and suddenly the disc is free in the middle zone. The Finn, who has just come off the bench, pulls back and Riat skates through. However, his wrist shot misses to the left of the goal.
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8th minute
Berra relieves the pressure
It's a long pressure phase for the Finns. The Swiss allow themselves to be hemmed in more and more and Berra provides some relief with a save.
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7th minute
Finland with first pressure phase
The Finns establish themselves in the Swiss zone for the first time. However, the Swiss have the center under control. Berra nevertheless has to save a shot from the blue line. He does so despite having a lot of traffic in front of him.
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6th minute
What an atmosphere!
The Swiss couldn't have wished for a better start. They run over Finland in these first few minutes.
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4th minute
Double strike! Jäger also scores
What's going on here? A rebound from Annunen lands on the shovel of Ken Jäger. He takes the measure and hangs the disk in the right crossbar.
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4th minute
First great chance for Finland
Meier loses the disc in the middle zone and it goes the other way. Barkov misses from close range.
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3rd minute
The arena shakes
What a dream start for the Swiss national team - and the arena is already shaking! Incidentally, it's Biasca's first ever World Cup goal.
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1st minute
Switzerland take the lead! Biasca scores
40 seconds have been played and the SwissLife Arena explodes! Egli brings the disc from the right to the center and Attilio Biasca holds out his stick. He steers the disc into the goal to give Switzerland an early lead.
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1st minute
The game is underway!
Finland wins the first face-off of the game. The atmosphere tonight is incredible!
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Odi shouts in the SwissLife Arena!
The Swiss ski high-flyer of recent years Marco Odermatt rings the cowbell at the pre-match ritual in the SwissLife Arena - and it gets loud! The applause lasts for several seconds and the fans don't hold back with their Odi shouts.
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The line-up is here: Berra instead of Genoni in goal
In the last group game against Finland, Reto Berra is given the opportunity to prove himself once again in goal for the Swiss. Pius Suter is still out injured. Nicolas Baechler moves into the forward line with Christoph Bertschy and Nino Niederreiter. Calvin Thürkauf will start alongside Sven Andrighetto and Denis Malgin.
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Who will be Switzerland's quarter-final opponents?
It remains to be seen who Switzerland will face in the quarter-finals. But one thing is clear: if the Nati also win their seventh and final group game, Sweden will be a tough opponent. The Scandinavians are already fourth in their group before the final group matches - and will therefore face the group winners of Group A.
If Switzerland loses, they will face the third-placed team in Group B in the first knockout round. That will be either the Czech Republic or Norway. Only if the Czech Republic win against Canada after 60 minutes on Tuesday evening will they advance to second place - and thus avoid a clash with Switzerland.
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The Swiss fans have high hopes for the national team: "Definitely the world championship title - one hundred percent!"
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Thürkauf: "Josi is not our captain for nothing"
In the last national team game, Roman Josi scores a flawless hat-trick in the 9:0 win against Hungary. Teammate Calvin Thürkauf is full of praise for his captain after the game.
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Hello ...
... and welcome to the live ticker for the World Cup match between Switzerland and Finland. In the last group game, the two unbeaten teams will duel for the group win. You can follow it live here from 20:20.