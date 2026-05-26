It remains to be seen who Switzerland will face in the quarter-finals. But one thing is clear: if the Nati also win their seventh and final group game, Sweden will be a tough opponent. The Scandinavians are already fourth in their group before the final group matches - and will therefore face the group winners of Group A.

If Switzerland loses, they will face the third-placed team in Group B in the first knockout round. That will be either the Czech Republic or Norway. Only if the Czech Republic win against Canada after 60 minutes on Tuesday evening will they advance to second place - and thus avoid a clash with Switzerland.