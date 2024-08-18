  1. Residential Customers
"Happy and proud" Beach volleyball duo Böbner/Vergé-Dépré claim European Championship bronze

Linus Hämmerli

18.8.2024

Happy about European Championship bronze: Esmée Böbner and Zoé Vergé-Dépré.
Happy about European Championship bronze: Esmée Böbner and Zoé Vergé-Dépré.
KEYSTONE

Esmée Böbner/Zoé Vergé-Dépré crown their season with European Championship bronze. The pair from Lucerne and Bern won the match for third place in The Hague against Monika Paulikiene/Aine Raupelyte from Lithuania.

18.8.2024

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Esmée Böbner and Zoé Vergé-Dépré win bronze at the European Beach Volleyball Championships in the Netherlands just a few days after the Olympic Games in Paris.
  • A medal was the Swiss women's goal.
  • "We are very proud and happy," said Esmée Böbner/Zoé Vergé-Dépré about their podium finish.
Show more

In the bronze medal match, the Swiss beach volleyball players turned around a starting set they thought they had lost (18:20) with four points in a row. Their opponents were unable to recover from this shock. Even the 1.97 m tall Aine Raupelyte was unable to do anything against the Olympic fifth-placed team from Paris.

Earlier on Saturday afternoon, Esmée Böbner/Zoé Vergé-Dépré had clearly lost the semi-final against Svenja Müller and Cinja Tillmann. The Germans then defeated Valentina Gottardi/Marta Menegatti from Italy, who had eliminated the other Swiss duo Anouk Vergé-Dépré/Joana Mäder in the quarter-finals, in two sets in the final.

"Our goal was to win a medal. Of course we would have liked to be in the final. But to finish the tournament with a win is wonderful. We are very proud and happy," said Esmée Böbner/Zoé Vergé-Dépré about their podium finish.

This is the fifth time in a row that the Swiss women have won a medal at the European Championships: Tanja Hüberli and Nina Brunner, the Olympic bronze medallists from Paris, had won gold twice and silver once in the years 2021 to 2023, while Anouk Vergé-Dépré/Joana Mäder won in 2020.

The men will play for the medals on Sunday. The two Swiss duos were eliminated in the round of 16.

