Beach volleyball player Marco Krattiger will have to take three to four months off. According to the Swiss Volleyball Association, the 31-year-old from Thurgau will undergo surgery on Tuesday.

Krattiger injured his triceps at the tournament in Brasilia at the end of April. What initially looked like a minor injury turned out to be a more serious problem after further medical examinations. Krattiger should return to the tour for the start of the Olympic qualifiers in late fall.

It remains to be seen how his partner Leo Dillier will cope with the transition phase.