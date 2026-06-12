The first of three mountain stages at the Tour Auvergne – Rhône-Alpes went to Belgian Maxim van Gils of Team Red Bull Bora-Hansgrohe. His teammate Luke Tuckwell claimed the leader’s jersey.

After 182 kilometers between Saint-Vulbas and Crest-Voland, Van Gils prevailed in the sprint against Norwegian Tobias Halland Johannessen. Third-place finisher Tuckwell of Australia secured the yellow jersey. Swiss rider Yannis Voisard was part of the breakaway group but couldn’t quite keep up in the final 20 kilometers, which included two Category 1 climbs. He crossed the finish line at the Crest-Voland ski resort, at an elevation of 1,200 meters, in sixth place, 33 seconds behind.

Paul Seixas, the favorite of the stage race formerly known as the Critérium du Dauphiné, managed to gain some time on nearly all of his rivals for the overall victory during the final climb. Only the Mexican Isaac del Toro was able to keep up with the young Frenchman’s pace. He now sits in 7th place, 2 minutes and 6 seconds behind Tuckwell.

Numerous challenges still await the peloton in the final two stages: On Saturday, the race concludes with a climb up the Grand Colombier, and on Sunday, the finish line is on the Plateau de Solaison.