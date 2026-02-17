  1. Residential Customers
Tennis Belinda Bencic continues in Dubai without a fight

SDA

Belinda Bencic only played on the practice court in Dubai on Tuesday
Keystone

Belinda Bencic (WTA 13) avoids a tough test at the WTA tournament in Dubai. The 20-year-old Czech Sara Bejlek (WTA 41) did not show up for the second round match.

Keystone-SDA

The match between Bencic and Bejlek was eagerly awaited. Sara Bejlek had convincingly survived the starting round on Monday with a 6:2, 6:2 win against Zeynep Sonmez from Turkey. A week ago, the young Czech won the tournament in Abu Dhabi as a qualifier, where she replaced Bencic as the title holder. Bencic, for her part, had been taking a break since her unexpected second-round defeat at the Australian Open against the Czech Nikola Bartunkova (WTA 105).

In the round of 16 in Dubai, Bencic will face either the Kazakh Yelina Svitolina (WTA 9) or the Spaniard Paula Badosa (WTA 70).

