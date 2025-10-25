Concentrates on her work: Belinda Bencic. Keystone

Belinda Bencic has reached the final of the WTA 500 tournament in Tokyo. The Swiss wins against the American Sofia Kenin, number 25 in the world rankings, 7:6 (7:5), 3:6, 6:2.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the final, Belinda Bencic will face the Czech Linda Noskova at the end of the season. The 20-year-old, who has already moved up to 17th in the rankings, reached the final without a fight after top ten player Yelena Rybakina withdrew.

The tournament in Japan's capital is likely to be the last appearance of the season for the player from eastern Switzerland. No further appearances are currently planned. In her first full season after maternity leave, Belinda Bencic celebrated her greatest success by winning the tournament in Abu Dhabi in February and reaching the semi-finals at Wimbledon in July. With a place in the top 15 of the WTA rankings, the 28-year-old from eastern Switzerland can already look back on a very successful comeback year overall.

You might also be interested in