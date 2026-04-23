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WTA Madrid Belinda Bencic confident after difficulties at the start

SDA

23.4.2026 - 12:45

Belinda Bencic has everything under control in her opening match in Madrid. (archive picture)
Belinda Bencic has everything under control in her opening match in Madrid. (archive picture)
Keystone

Belinda Bencic confidently advances to the 3rd round at the WTA 1000 tournament in Madrid. In her 6:4, 6:2 win against the Croatian Petra Marcinko (WTA 74), the player from Eastern Switzerland only had a little trouble at the beginning.

Keystone-SDA

23.04.2026, 12:45

23.04.2026, 13:10

After a walk-through in the first round, the number 11 seed Bencic (WTA 12) allowed her 20-year-old opponent to take the service twice in the early stages, and then not once more. She fended off six of a total of eight break points, all in the first set. In the second set, she only conceded two points up to 4:0 against the semi-finalist of the 125 tournament in Oeiras, with whom she had never competed before.

Bencic converted her first match point after 84 minutes. It was her 36th win in her 41st duel with a player from outside the top 50 since 2024. Her next opponent will either be the Russian world number 19 Diana Shnaider or the Spaniard Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (WTA 50).

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