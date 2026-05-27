Belinda Bencic is delighted with her confident progress to the 3rd round in Paris Keystone

Belinda Bencic reaches the 3rd round at the French Open in Paris for the first time in four years. The world number eleven won 6:4, 6:0 against the American Caty McNally (WTA 63).

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In the first direct encounter with McNally, who had defeated the Canadian top 10 player Victoria Mboko on clay in Madrid at the end of April and advanced to the round of 16, Bencic only struggled at the beginning. The 29-year-old from Eastern Switzerland made the decisive break to win the first set 5:4.

After that, the American could hardly put one foot in front of the other in the intense Parisian heat. In the second set, which lasted just half an hour, McNally won just six of the 30 points she played. After just under an hour and a half, Bencic converted her first match point on her own service.

Her next opponent will either be the Ukrainian Daria Snigur (WTA 93) or Peyton Stearns (WTA 78). The American won the WTA 250 tournament in Austin, Texas, in February 2026.