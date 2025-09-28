Belinda Bencic keeps her small chance of reaching the WTA Finals alive by advancing to the round of 16 in Beijing Keystone

Belinda Bencic has reached the round of 16 at the WTA 500 tournament in Beijing. The number 15 seed from Eastern Switzerland defeated the Australian qualifier Priscilla Hon (WTA 108) 4:6, 6:4, 6:3.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Two days after her opening win against Katie Volynets in her first match since the US Open, Bencic started and finished convincingly. In between, she temporarily went off the rails against Viktorija Golubic's first-round opponent. Bencic gave up her service three times in a row after her first break at 4:2. She only managed a game again at 4:6, 0:2.

The Wimbledon semi-finalist then took control of the match again with more attacking play, and this time she didn't lose the thread. After a little less than two and a half hours, she converted her first match point with an ace.

Gauff next opponent

Thanks to her second win in her second duel with Hon, Bencic can still hold out faint hopes of qualifying for the WTA Finals for the year's top eight players in her first full season after the birth of her daughter Bella. To keep her chances alive, she will probably need an exploit in the round of 16. Her next opponent is the American number 2 seed Coco Gauff.

Bencic still has to make up around 1500 points on the top 8 over the next four weeks. The tournaments in Wuhan (WTA 1000) and Tokyo (WTA 500) are still on Bencic's schedule before the WTA Finals in the Saudi capital Riyadh at the beginning of November. The 28-year-old will decide at short notice whether to take part in the 500 tournament in Ningbo, which takes place between Wuhan and Tokyo.