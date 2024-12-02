Belinda Bencic had everything under control in her opening match at the tournament in Angers Keystone

Belinda Bencic (WTA 913) celebrates her fifth victory since returning to the tennis court.

SDA

The young mother qualified for the round of 16 at the WTA 125 tournament in Angers. She won 6:4, 6:1 against Romanian Patricia Maria Tig (WTA 243) in a match that she controlled from start to finish.

Her next opponent will be the winner of the match between Georgia's Mariam Bolkhvadze (WTA 197) and Russia's Anastasia Zakharova (WTA 112). The No. 1 seed is Frenchwoman Clara Burel (WTA 73), who will face Zurich's Céline Naef (WTA 155) in the first round on Tuesday.

