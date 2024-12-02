  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

WTA Angers Belinda Bencic continues without any problems

SDA

2.12.2024 - 21:13

Belinda Bencic had everything under control in her opening match at the tournament in Angers
Belinda Bencic had everything under control in her opening match at the tournament in Angers
Keystone

Belinda Bencic (WTA 913) celebrates her fifth victory since returning to the tennis court.

02.12.2024, 21:13

02.12.2024, 21:28

The young mother qualified for the round of 16 at the WTA 125 tournament in Angers. She won 6:4, 6:1 against Romanian Patricia Maria Tig (WTA 243) in a match that she controlled from start to finish.

Her next opponent will be the winner of the match between Georgia's Mariam Bolkhvadze (WTA 197) and Russia's Anastasia Zakharova (WTA 112). The No. 1 seed is Frenchwoman Clara Burel (WTA 73), who will face Zurich's Céline Naef (WTA 155) in the first round on Tuesday.

SDA

More from the department

Motion adopted. National Council also wants to allow Swiss coat of arms on national team jerseys

Motion adoptedNational Council also wants to allow Swiss coat of arms on national team jerseys

Davis Cup. Difficult draw: Switzerland welcomes Spain

Davis CupDifficult draw: Switzerland welcomes Spain

National League. Thierry Bader to play for the ZSC Lions in future

National LeagueThierry Bader to play for the ZSC Lions in future