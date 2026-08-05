Belinda Bencic easily advances to the third round in Toronto. After receiving a bye in the first round, the 29-year-old defeated former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens 6-3, 6-1.

In her first match since her round of 16 loss to Coco Gauff at Wimbledon, Bencic had an easy time of it. The world No. 14 led almost the entire time against the American, who is now ranked only No. 286. In the first set, she broke serve to take a 3-1 lead and close it out 6-3; in the second, she broke to go up 2-0 and 5-1. In 96 minutes, Bencic secured her spot in the third round against the 33-year-old 2017 U.S. Open champion.

In the round of 32, the No. 12 seed and Olympic champion will face American Taylor Townsend (WTA 110). Their only previous match took place more than seven years ago. Back then, Bencic won in two sets on the clay courts of Charleston.