Belinda Bencic (WTA 157), who was awarded a wild card, is through to the quarter-finals in Abu Dhabi. The player from eastern Switzerland gave the Russian Veronika Kudermetova (WTA 52) no chance with a 6:0, 6:0 win.

The 27-year-old Bencic and Kudermetova, who is the same age, had played each other nine times before, six of which were decided in the third set. This time the duel lasted just 65 minutes and the Swiss did not concede a game to the Russian. Bencic conceded just two points on her own serve in the first set and only five in the second. In total, Kudermetova won just 22 points.

As a result, Bencic now leads the head-to-head 6:4. Kudermetova was the lucky loser in Abu Dhabi, replacing her sister Polina in the main draw and eliminating her compatriot Ludmila Samsonova, seeded No. 5, in the first round.

In the quarter-finals, Bencic will face either the number 4 seeded Kazakh Julia Putinzewa (WTA 21) or the Czech Marketa Vondrousova (WTA 37). Bencic celebrated her last tournament win before taking a break to have a baby at her only previous appearance in Abu Dhabi in 2023.