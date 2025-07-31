Belinda Bencic ends Eugenie Bouchard's career - Gallery Belinda Bencic defeats Eugenie Bouchard to end the Canadian's career Image: Keystone Eugenie Bouchard bids farewell to the big tennis stage in front of a home crowd Image: Keystone Belinda Bencic ends Eugenie Bouchard's career - Gallery Belinda Bencic defeats Eugenie Bouchard to end the Canadian's career Image: Keystone Eugenie Bouchard bids farewell to the big tennis stage in front of a home crowd Image: Keystone

Belinda Bencic manages the first task at the WTA 1000 tournament in Montreal. After a first-round bye, the player from Eastern Switzerland defeats the Canadian Eugenie Bouchard, whose career thus comes to an end.

In her first serious match since advancing to the semi-finals at Wimbledon, the No. 17 seed Belinda Bencic also won her fourth match, the first in almost three years, with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 victory over Eugenie Bouchard.

The road to another success was an arduous one. After losing the second set, Belinda Bencic also fell behind in the third round, but was immediately able to correct the loss of serve to make it 1:3. She decided the match with another service break in the last game.

Belinda Bencic's next opponent is Karolina Muchova, the world number 14. The Olympic champion has won two of her three matches against the Czech, who is often plagued by injury and was a finalist at the French Open two years ago. Karolina Muchova was only able to start last season at the end of June after a ten-month break due to wrist problems.

Bouchard was once one of the best

Eugenie Bouchard had recently made herself scarce on the tour. Before the tournament in her native Montreal, which she entered as the recipient of a wild card, she only played one match this year; at the WTA category 125 tournament three weeks earlier in Newport, Rhode Island, she was eliminated in the first round. Her position in the rankings was accordingly. She was no longer ranked in the top 1000.

In the heyday of her time as a professional tennis player, the 31-year-old Québécoise was one of the best. Eleven years ago, she reached the final at Wimbledon and reached the semi-finals at the Australian and French Open. These successes pushed her up to number 5 in the world rankings.

