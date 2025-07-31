  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Opening victory in Montreal Belinda Bencic ends Eugenie Bouchard's career

SDA

31.7.2025 - 06:30

Belinda Bencic ends Eugenie Bouchard's career - Gallery
Belinda Bencic ends Eugenie Bouchard's career - Gallery. Belinda Bencic defeats Eugenie Bouchard to end the Canadian's career

Belinda Bencic defeats Eugenie Bouchard to end the Canadian's career

Image: Keystone

Belinda Bencic ends Eugenie Bouchard's career - Gallery. Eugenie Bouchard bids farewell to the big tennis stage in front of a home crowd

Eugenie Bouchard bids farewell to the big tennis stage in front of a home crowd

Image: Keystone

Belinda Bencic ends Eugenie Bouchard's career - Gallery
Belinda Bencic ends Eugenie Bouchard's career - Gallery. Belinda Bencic defeats Eugenie Bouchard to end the Canadian's career

Belinda Bencic defeats Eugenie Bouchard to end the Canadian's career

Image: Keystone

Belinda Bencic ends Eugenie Bouchard's career - Gallery. Eugenie Bouchard bids farewell to the big tennis stage in front of a home crowd

Eugenie Bouchard bids farewell to the big tennis stage in front of a home crowd

Image: Keystone

Belinda Bencic manages the first task at the WTA 1000 tournament in Montreal. After a first-round bye, the player from Eastern Switzerland defeats the Canadian Eugenie Bouchard, whose career thus comes to an end.

Keystone-SDA

31.07.2025, 06:30

31.07.2025, 06:48

In her first serious match since advancing to the semi-finals at Wimbledon, the No. 17 seed Belinda Bencic also won her fourth match, the first in almost three years, with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 victory over Eugenie Bouchard.

The road to another success was an arduous one. After losing the second set, Belinda Bencic also fell behind in the third round, but was immediately able to correct the loss of serve to make it 1:3. She decided the match with another service break in the last game.

Belinda Bencic's next opponent is Karolina Muchova, the world number 14. The Olympic champion has won two of her three matches against the Czech, who is often plagued by injury and was a finalist at the French Open two years ago. Karolina Muchova was only able to start last season at the end of June after a ten-month break due to wrist problems.

Bouchard was once one of the best

Eugenie Bouchard had recently made herself scarce on the tour. Before the tournament in her native Montreal, which she entered as the recipient of a wild card, she only played one match this year; at the WTA category 125 tournament three weeks earlier in Newport, Rhode Island, she was eliminated in the first round. Her position in the rankings was accordingly. She was no longer ranked in the top 1000.

In the heyday of her time as a professional tennis player, the 31-year-old Québécoise was one of the best. Eleven years ago, she reached the final at Wimbledon and reached the semi-finals at the Australian and French Open. These successes pushed her up to number 5 in the world rankings.

Videos from the department

More from the department

Formula 1. Vasseur confirmed in office for

Formula 1Vasseur confirmed in office for "several years"

Athletics. Former world champion Kerley not at the World Championships

AthleticsFormer world champion Kerley not at the World Championships

Swimming World Championships. Mityukov confidently in the semi-finals over 200 m backstroke

Swimming World ChampionshipsMityukov confidently in the semi-finals over 200 m backstroke