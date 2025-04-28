  1. Residential Customers
Round of 16 in Madrid Belinda Bencic fails against Coco Gauff

SDA

28.4.2025 - 12:53

Belinda Bencic loses to Coco Gauff in the round of 16 in Madrid.
Keystone

Belinda Bencic fails in the round of 16 of the WTA 1000 tournament in Madrid. The player from Eastern Switzerland lost 4:6, 2:6 to the American Coco Gauff, the world number 4.

Keystone-SDA

28.04.2025, 12:53

28.04.2025, 13:28

This is the first time Bencic (WTA 42) has failed to win a set in her third meeting with Gauff this year. In mid-March, the Swiss had successfully gained revenge for her three-set defeat in the round of 16 at the Australian Open in Indian Wells.

The fifth duel in total with the seven years younger American lasted just 83 minutes. Bencic earned a single break point, which she immediately used in the first set to reduce the deficit to 3:4 after losing a service.

Tennis star travels the world with her daughter. Belinda Bencic: Being a mother gives her strength

Gauff largely dictated the action on the Madrid clay court. Last year's winner of the WTA Finals was able to convert four of her 14 break opportunities. After convincing performances against the better-ranked Clara Tauson (WTA 23) and Beatriz Haddad Maia (WTA 19) in the previous rounds, Bencic failed to achieve another exploit.

