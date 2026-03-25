Problems with her forehand and a missed opener cost Belinda Bencic the first set against Coco Gauff. Picture: Keystone

Belinda Bencic loses the quarter-final against Coco Gauff at the WTA 1000 tournament in Miami 3:6, 6:1, 3:6, although she wins more rallies than her opponent (88:86).

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This also means that more would have been possible for Belinda Bencic in Miami. The 29-year-old from eastern Switzerland missed the start in the first set, in which she made far too many mistakes with her forehand. After winning the second set with aplomb, Bencic also led 3:2 with a break in the deciding set. Then the American forced the turning point with four game wins in a row.

Coco Gauff, 22, became the youngest American woman since Serena Williams 22 years ago to reach the semi-finals in Miami - despite many problems. Two weeks ago in Indian Wells, Gauff retired injured due to pain in her upper arm; in Miami, she has won all four of her matches against Bencic and three outsiders in three sets.

Because of Gauff's problems, Bencic started the match as the favorite - especially after her impressive 6-2, 6-2 win in the round of 16 against Amanda Anisimova, the world No. 6. Bencic had not dropped more than three games in any of her three matches against Zeynep Sonmez, Diana Shnaider and Anisimova and served superbly. Against Gauff, however, she dropped serve four times in sets 1 and 3.

Coco Gauff now leads 5:2 against Bencic in the head-to-head meetings. The two have played each other five times since January 2025, with the American coming out on top four times (previously in Melbourne 2025, Madrid and Beijing).