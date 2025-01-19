After the first set, Belinda Bencic was no longer able to hit her shots against Coco Gauff Keystone

Belinda Bencic (27) is eliminated in the round of 16 at the Australian Open in Melbourne. She lost 7-5, 2-6, 1-6 to the 20-year-old American Coco Gauff, the world number 3, in 2:28 hours.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Belinda Bencic played phenomenally well for a good hour. She outplayed Coco Gauff, who is still unbeaten this season (9:0 wins). She secured the first set with two breaks in succession after 62 minutes.

If Belinda Bencic has any regrets in this round of 16 match on Center Court (Rod Laver Arena), it's the start to the second set. Bencic let up - Coco Gauff found her way into the match. The American found her confidence and didn't concede a break point in the last two sets.

So the tournament, which Belinda Bencic had entered without great expectations, ultimately came to a logical end. It was only the fifth time that Bencic had lost at Grand Slam tournaments after winning the first set (49 wins). At the Australian Open, she lost for the first time after leading the set.