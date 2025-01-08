Belinda Bencic is struggling. Keystone

Belinda Bencic fails in the round of 16 at the WTA 500 tournament in Adelaide. The player from Eastern Switzerland loses 6:7 (3:7), 6:4, 4:6 against the Russian Ludmilla Samsonova.

Belinda Bencic (WTA 421) missed a good starting position in the third set. After missing six chances, the 27-year-old Swiss still managed to break for a 4:3 lead, but then she completely lost the thread. Samsonova (WTA 26) scored ten points in a row and turned the match around with two breaks.

The two players had also experienced ups and downs before that. In the first set, Belinda Bencic squandered a 4:1 lead and was unable to convert two set points at 6:5. Instead, she looked like a sure loser in the second set before forcing a deciding set with five games in a row. In the end, Bencic's lack of efficiency on break points was her main undoing. She was only able to use four of her fourteen chances to break serve.

The next tournament for the Tokyo Olympic champion is the Australian Open. At the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, she is directly in the main draw thanks to a protected ranking.