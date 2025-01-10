Belinda Bencic won Olympic gold in Tokyo in 2021. She had already captured Martin Hromkovic's heart long before that. Keystone

First the baby news, then her successful return to the tennis court and now the next good news about Belinda Bencic: the 27-year-old has married her fitness coach and boyfriend Martin Hromkovic.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Belinda Bencic has married her fitness coach and long-term boyfriend Martin Hromkovic in a civil ceremony.

A big celebration is to follow later this year or in 2026.

On Monday, Bencic starts her first Grand Slam tournament since the 2023 US Open in Melbourne. Show more

Bencic's manager Marijn Bal told "20 Minuten":"Belinda and Martin got married in a civil ceremony during her pregnancy." They would hold a more formal, official wedding ceremony with all the trimmings later this year or next.

The couple have not yet officially announced the civil ceremony. According to "20 Minuten", however, some of the 27-year-old Olympic champion's comments and posts are likely to have made people prick up their ears.

She shared a revealing meme video on her Instagram story in the week before the New Year. The clip was about how it feels to be married. Bencic commented on the video with laughing emojis.

Already blabbed on "Gredig direkt"

She also unknowingly blabbed on the SRF talk show "Gredig direkt". When asked about looking after baby Bella, the tennis ace said: "I have complete faith in my husband and my mommy." Unlike other married sports stars such as Lara Gut-Behrami, Bencic apparently wants to continue competing with her single name, according to reports.

Since her maternity leave, the player from eastern Switzerland has been working on her form step by step and is ranked 421st in the world rankings. At the Australian Open, which begins on Sunday, Bencic is directly in the main draw thanks to a protected ranking and will face Jelena Ostapenko (WTA 17) in the starting round.

