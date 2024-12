Belinda Bencic is currently collecting world ranking points at smaller tournaments Keystone

Belinda Bencic (WTA 913) continues to collect world ranking points, which will carry her up the rankings in leaps and bounds.

At the WTA 125 tournament in Angers, France, she won 6:1, 6:1 against the Georgian Mariam Bolkwadze (WTA 197).

The young mother will meet Frenchwoman Oceane Dodin, number 113 in the rankings, in the quarter-finals. The number 1 seed is the Frenchwoman Clara Burel (WTA 73), who defeated Céline Naef (WTA 155) in the opener.

