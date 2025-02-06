Things continue to go well for Belinda Bencic in Abu Dhabi KEYSTONE

Belinda Bencic reaches another semi-final at only her third WTA tournament after returning from maternity leave. In Abu Dhabi, Bencic wins against Marketa Vondrousova 7:5, 6:3.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Belinda Bencic was not as relaxed as the day before against Veronika Kudermetova (6:0, 6:0) when she beat the 2023 Wimbledon winner. But with the exception of the initial phase, when Marketa Vondrousova (WTA 37) had a break point to take a 2-0 lead, the 27-year-old from eastern Switzerland was permanently in the lead.

After losing in the round of 16 in Adelaide and at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Bencic (WTA 157) is now back in the semi-finals. The Swiss has never lost in Abu Dhabi. Two years ago, she won her last tournament at this event before taking maternity leave.

In the semi-finals on Friday, Bencic will face either the top seeded Kazakh Jelena Rybakina (WTA 5) or the Tunisian Ons Jabeur (WTA 33).