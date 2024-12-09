Belinda Bencic has made a successful return after maternity leave Keystone

Belinda Bencic is back in the top 500 of the WTA rankings after her first final since her maternity leave. The 27-year-old Olympic champion has been ranked 481st in the world since Monday.

Bencic moved up 432 places in the last week. She reached the final of the Challenger tournament in Angers and won the doubles alongside Céline Naef.

Ylena In-Albon also made a big leap in the rankings. The 25-year-old from Valais is now ranked 280th (up 62 places) after reaching the final of the Challenger tournament in Florianopolis, Brazil (1:6, 2:6 against Maja Chwalinska from Poland).

