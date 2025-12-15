  1. Residential Customers
Belinda Bencic is "Comeback player of the year 2025"

15.12.2025 - 16:13

Belinda Bencic made her comeback at the beginning of this year
Belinda Bencic is named "Comeback Player of the Year 2025" by the WTA.

Belinda Bencic gave birth to her daughter Bella in April 2024, and the tennis player returned to the WTA Tour the following October. The 28-year-old is currently number 11 in the WTA rankings.

The player from eastern Switzerland immediately qualified for the round of 16 at the Australian Open in January this year before winning the WTA 500 event in Abu Dhabi in February. She reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon. It was her best result to date at the Grand Slam tournament in London.

At the end of the year, Bencic then secured her tenth title on the tour in Tokyo, triumphing at the WTA 500 tournament - at the venue where she won her 2021 Olympic gold medal.

