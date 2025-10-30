Belinda Bencic also lives up to her role as favorite against Wang Yafan from China Keystone

Belinda Bencic also impresses in her second appearance at the WTA 250 tournament in Hong Kong. The player from Eastern Switzerland lived up to her status as favorite with a 6:2, 6:2 win against Wang Yafan from China.

Keystone-SDA SDA

With the expected success in her first meeting with Wang, who was one of the top 50 players six years ago but is currently only ranked 298th, the top-seeded Bencic continued her high in Asia in the week following her tournament victory in Tokyo.

After clearly winning the first set, the world number eleven secured her progress in the second round with a service break for 3:1. It was the decider, especially as Bencic remained untroubled on her own service throughout the match.

Bencic's quarter-final opponent is Cristina Bucsa, the world number 68. Against the Moldovan-born Spaniard, the Swiss will have the opportunity to avenge her defeat in their only previous encounter. Two years ago in August, she lost to this year's US Open round of 16 finalist in the first round of the WTA 1000 tournament in Cincinnati, Ohio, in three sets.