ITF 75 Tournament Belinda Bencic meets Avdeeva in Hamburg

SDA

28.10.2024 - 16:29

How good is Belinda Bencic after her maternity leave?
How good is Belinda Bencic after her maternity leave?
Keystone

Belinda Bencic will play the Russian Yulia Avdeeva (WTA 238), against whom she has never played before, in her first match at the ITF 75 tournament after her maternity leave.

28.10.2024, 16:29

28.10.2024, 17:13

The 22-year-old has won two titles on the ITF Tour this year. This is Bencic's first serious match since mid-September 2023.

"I want to test myself competitively to see what we need to work on in order to start the next season in top shape," said the 2021 Olympic champion, explaining her participation in Hamburg. "We also want to see how everyday life at the tournament with Bella can be managed logistically."

SDA

