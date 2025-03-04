Belinda Bencic will face Tatjana Maria in the opening round in Indian Wells Keystone

Belinda Bencic (WTA 58) will face Tatjana Maria (WTA 87) at the WTA 1000 tournament in Indian Wells.

Bencic has won the two head-to-head meetings so far: 2013 in Indian Harbour and 2015 in Miami. Should the Swiss win a third time, she would face the American Amanda Anisimova (WTA 18), who won the WTA 1000 tournament in Doha two and a half weeks ago, in the second round.

Viktorija Golubic (WTA 101) could be a second Swiss player in the main draw. The Zurich native will play the Belgian Greet Minnen (WTA 88) in the 2nd qualifying round on Tuesday. Jil Teichmann (WTA 98), for her part, lost to Australian Daria Saville (WTA 109) in three sets in the 1st round.