With victory in sight, Belinda Bencic has to admit defeat in the end. Picture: Keystone

Belinda Bencic misses out on advancing to the quarter-finals at the WTA 1000 tournament in Beijing. The player from Eastern Switzerland lost 6:4, 6:7 (4:7), 2:6 to the world number three Coco Gauff.

Keystone-SDA SDA

For a long time it looked as if the number 15 seed Bencic could put the French Open winner in her place for the second time this year. Unlike in the round of 16 at Indian Wells, when Bencic managed to win after being a set down, she had to concede defeat to the 21-year-old American in Beijing after winning the opening set.

At one point, it looked as if the 28-year-old Bencic could reach the quarter-finals at the China Open for the first time. Although she had already lost her second service game and was trailing 1:4, she took the first set by winning five games in a row. In the second set, Bencic managed the break to 4:3, but was unable to confirm it and had to accept the set equalizer after leading in the tiebreak. In the end, the Wimbledon semi-finalist failed to start the third set with a service loss from which she was unable to recover.

Bencic thus suffered a serious setback in her mission to qualify for the WTA Finals at the beginning of November. Only the top eight players of the year qualify for the tournament in the Saudi capital Riyadh.