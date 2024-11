Belinda Bencic will not play in the quarterfinals in Pétange Keystone

Belinda Bencic will not play her quarter-final against the Russian Maria Timofeyeva at the ITF75 tournament in Pétange in Luxembourg.

SDA

The reason for her withdrawal is not yet known. The player from eastern Switzerland had prevailed in three sets against the Ukrainian Veronika Podrez in an exhausting match on Thursday evening.

SDA