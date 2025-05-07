Belinda Bencic played strongly in Madrid recently and now only for 38 minutes in Rome Keystone

Belinda Bencic has to retire in the first round of the WTA 1000 tournament in Rome. The 39th-ranked player in the world declared a forfeit against Maria Sakkari after losing the first set 2:6 in 38 minutes.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Bencic kept up with the Greek player Sakkari (WTA 81), who had successfully emerged from the qualifying round, until 2:2. After that, the Swiss only won five points. The reasons for her retirement are not yet known. Her next appearance is scheduled for the French Open, which begins in two and a half weeks.