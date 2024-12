The young mother Belinda Bencic is already in excellent form again Keystone

Belinda Bencic is aiming for her first tournament win as a mother on Sunday. The player from Eastern Switzerland confirmed her good form by reaching the final in Angers.

SDA

The 27-year-old reached the final of the WTA Challenger in Angers thanks to an undisputed 6:1, 6:2 victory over the Czech Dominika Salkova (WTA 166). After her fourth two-set victory this week, she is the big favorite against American Alycia Parks (WTA 80).

