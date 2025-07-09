Brilliant performance in the semi-finals: Belinda Bencic Keystone

Belinda Bencic has reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon for the first time. The 28-year-old from Eastern Switzerland wins against world number 7 Mirra Andreyeva from Russia 7:6, 7:6.

Bencic (WTA 35) is only the second Swiss woman after Martina Hingis (1997 and 1998) to reach the last four of the grass court classic.

It took 1:44 hours until the first break, which Bencic managed at 5:4 in the second set. However, she was unable to capitalize on her first chance to win. She gave up the advantage straight away, but in the second tie-break she was also the more mature and composed player than the 18-year-old Russian. With a final, simple smash, she made the semi-final perfect after 2:10 hours.

Bencic reached her only Grand Slam semi-final to date at the US Open in 2019. She will now face Iga Swiatek on Thursday. The former world number 1 from Poland has also never reached the final at Wimbledon. Swiatek only beat Bencic in the round of 16 two years ago after fending off two match points.

Since then, however, Bencic has become a mother to 15-month-old Bella, which is one of the reasons why she delights the fans in the tennis Mecca of Wimbledon.

"A dream come true"

After the match, the player from eastern Switzerland expressed her admiration for her opponent: "I have a lot of respect for Andreeva. She's 18 years old, plays on the biggest stage and is already winning tournaments. She has a great game with lots of variables. I studied her last night to have a plan. It worked out, playing two tie breaks is not easy. It's so great to play on center court, it's only my third time and it's always so magical."

She doesn't know what made the difference. She just played and her instincts kicked in. She tried to put Andreyeva under pressure in her service game. "I'm very happy, I won today."

Being in the semi-finals is a dream come true for her. "At match point, I tried not to think about it because I already had problems at match point last time. I'm speechless, it's only my second semi-final at a Grand Slam. I'm just speechless and happy," said Bencic in an interview on court.

