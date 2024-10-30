Back in good shape after the birth of her child: Belinda Bencic. Keystone

Belinda Bencic makes a successful return to the tennis tour after more than a year. At the ITF tournament in Hamburg, the Olympic champion wins 6:3, 6:1 against the Russian Yulia Avdeeva.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Belinda Bencic is back in tennis.

She wins her first match after the baby break at the ITF tournament in Hamburg against the Russian Yulia Avdeeva.

For the time being, Bencic showed that she has not lost much of her ability even more than a year after her last serious match. Show more

Bencic made a perfect return against the world number 238. The 27-year-old from eastern Switzerland won the first eight points and the match after just 73 minutes. In the round of 16 of the 60,000 dollar indoor tournament on Thursday, she will face the Russian Anastasia Kulikova (WTA 296), who plays for Finland.

Bencic last played on the WTA Tour 415 days ago in San Diego. In April of this year, she became a mother to her daughter Bella. She is now starting her comeback in order to be ready for bigger things in Australia at the beginning of next year.

In Hamburg, she showed that she has not lost much of her ability even more than a year after her last serious competition. Yulia Avdeeva is certainly not the measure of all things, but the 22-year-old Russian has already won two ITF tournaments this year.

Bencic will be competing in northern Germany with a wild card, after which she will be able to benefit from a protected ranking (number 15 at the time of her pregnancy) for a longer period of time. In two weeks' time, she also wants to play with the Swiss team against Serbia in the Billie Jean King Cup in Biel.

