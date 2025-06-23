  1. Residential Customers
Early exit in Bad Homburg Belinda Bencic returns with a clear defeat

Belinda Bencic has no chance against Ekaterina Alexandrova.
Picture: Keystone

Belinda Bencic returns with a defeat. The player from Eastern Switzerland loses 1:6, 2:6 in the first round of the grass court tournament in Bad Homburg against the Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova.

23.06.2025, 14:04

The duel with Alexandrova (WTA 18) was Bencic's (WTA 37) first serious match in seven weeks. At the beginning of May, an arm injury had forced her to retire in the first round of the tournament in Rome against the Greek Maria Sakkari. The Olympic champion had to withdraw from the French Open because of the problems.

Bencic was beaten for the fourth time in her eighth match against Alexandrova. She never had the chance to gain further match practice with a view to the third Grand Slam tournament of the year in Wimbledon, which begins next Monday.

Even an hour-long interruption due to rain at the start of the second set did nothing to change the one-sided nature of the match. Alexandrova once again made things clear with two more service breaks.

