Belinda Bencic runs out of energy in the third set of the final in Angers. Picture: Keystone

Belinda Bencic's winning run at the WTA 125 tournament in Angers comes to an end in the final.

SDA

The player from eastern Switzerland lost 6:7 (4:7), 6:3, 0:6 to the American number 3 seed Alycia Parks (WTA 103) after almost two and a half hours.

After Bencic had given away two break leads in the first set and managed to equalize the set after two hours, she ran out of steam in the third and only won two points on Parks' serve.

As the favorite, Bencic missed out on her third tournament win at Challenger level. Nevertheless, she can chalk up the trip to the north-west of France as a success on her way back after maternity leave. The loss to the 23-year-old Parks was only her third defeat since her comeback in October. Bencic moved up more than 400 places in the world rankings on Monday, returning to the top 500.

Alycia Parks wins her 3d Challenger title of the season, defeating Belinda Bencic 7-6, 3-6, 6-0 at the Angers 125.



Bencic served for the 1st set at 5-3 but didn’t have anything left in the 3d.



Parks rises to No. 84 in the rankings, starting strong with new coach Jeremy Chardy. pic.twitter.com/DIsfxCylxW — edgeAI (@edgeAIapp) December 8, 2024

SDA