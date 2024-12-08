  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Winning streak comes to an end Belinda Bencic runs out of steam in the final in Angers

SDA

8.12.2024 - 17:25

Belinda Bencic runs out of energy in the third set of the final in Angers.
Belinda Bencic runs out of energy in the third set of the final in Angers.
Picture: Keystone

Belinda Bencic's winning run at the WTA 125 tournament in Angers comes to an end in the final.

08.12.2024, 17:25

08.12.2024, 17:39

The player from eastern Switzerland lost 6:7 (4:7), 6:3, 0:6 to the American number 3 seed Alycia Parks (WTA 103) after almost two and a half hours.

After Bencic had given away two break leads in the first set and managed to equalize the set after two hours, she ran out of steam in the third and only won two points on Parks' serve.

As the favorite, Bencic missed out on her third tournament win at Challenger level. Nevertheless, she can chalk up the trip to the north-west of France as a success on her way back after maternity leave. The loss to the 23-year-old Parks was only her third defeat since her comeback in October. Bencic moved up more than 400 places in the world rankings on Monday, returning to the top 500.

SDA

More from the department

Formula 1 season finale. Norris wins in Abu Dhabi and makes McLaren team world champion

Formula 1 season finaleNorris wins in Abu Dhabi and makes McLaren team world champion

General information. Challenger Gukesh takes the lead at the World Chess Championship

General informationChallenger Gukesh takes the lead at the World Chess Championship

8:2 against Germany. Sovereign opening victory for the Swiss floorball team

8:2 against GermanySovereign opening victory for the Swiss floorball team